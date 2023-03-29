The Batman Part II May Include Surprising DC Villain

DC Studios may be hard at work on their upcoming movie slate that will reboot the universe that started with Man of Steel, but they are also developing their DC Elseworlds line-up of projects. Among those projects is The Penguin series, which is currently filming for an HBO Max release, as well as Joker: Folie a Deux, which is also currently filming, and even the in-development The Batman Part II. The Batman Part II is currently being written by director Matt Reeves and writer Mattson Tomlin, and it seems that it just might include a major villain from Batman mythology. According to a new report from Deadline, Clayface may or may not show up in the sequel, but is currently in a draft for The Batman Part II.

"That said, other sources are telling us that scripts are constantly changing, and that Clayface is a big addition to Matt Reeves' The Batman 2," the trade wrote. "Let's wait until the dust settles here and something moves forward. It remains to be seen whether Clayface is a connection between The Batman 2 elseworld and [James] Gunn and [Peter] Safran's feature and series sprawling DC's Gods and Monsters – Chapter One."

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

What do you think about The Batman– Part II including Clayface? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!