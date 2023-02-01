Matt Reeves Responds to The Batman Part 2 Release Date Reveal

Director Matt Reeves is celebrating the announcement that his sequel to The Batman has an official release date. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled Chapter 1 of the new DC Universe on Tuesday, which included the announcements of feature films like Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. There were also updates on The Flash, Aquaman 2, and The Batman 2, which now has the new title of The Batman – Part II. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are both returning for the second Batman film, and now we know it'll come out in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Matt Reeves commented on a Twitter post revealing the October 3, 2025 date for The Batman – Part II. His only response came in the form of three black bat emojis, possibly hinting that a trilogy is planned for the DC pillar.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Comment on The Batman – Part II

The Batman – Part II will exist in DC's Elseworlds continuity, separate from the man line of superhero films. Elseworlds also includes films like the second Joker movie by Todd Phillips. While a new Batman will debut in the upcoming movie The Brave and the Bold, alongside son Damian Wayne, the latest Robin, Robert Pattison will continue to wear the cape and cowl in Reeves' version of Gotham.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," James Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of The Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and The Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

Reeves previously spoke of his future plans for the Dark Knight, stating, "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman – Part II arrives in theaters on October 3, 2025.