The Batman Spinoff Featuring Colin Farrell's Penguin Filming Start Reportedly Revealed

Warner Bros. Discovery has scrapped many HBO Max shows as well as the Batgirl movie, but there are still some DC projects coming to the streaming site. The Batman was released earlier this year and featured Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. When the movie hit theatres, it already had a spin-off in development for HBO Max which is set to follow Farrell's character. Last month, it was confirmed that the series was safe, and it looks like the show is going into production next year.

According to Production Weekly, the Penguin series is expected to begin production in New York on February 6th. In March, HBO Max gave a straight-to-series order to the Batman spinoff series executive produced by Matt Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner.

LeFranc "has some extraordinary ideas," Farrell previously told ComicBook.com about the villain-led drama. "And it's just that it's kind of an amazing character to explore, his kind of awkwardness, and his strength, and his villainy, yes, his propensity for violence. But there's also a heartbroken man inside there you know, which just makes it really tasty. I would love to do it. I won't believe it until I'm in the suit, and in Mike Marino's makeup, and I hear action, then I'll believe and see."

"I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon," LeFranc said in a statement. "I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City — and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, [Reeves' 6th & Idaho], Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen."

During an interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), Clark spoke about the upcoming series and compared it to Scarface.

"We're doing one with Colin [Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot], seeing Oz rise to power, almost like a 'Scarface' story," Clark shared. "It's exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie so that you'll go back to the movie [and say], 'Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this.'"

