The Batman, Flash, and Black Adam Get Lunar New Year Posters From DC

This year, movie audiences are expecting to be treated to a number of films inspired by the characters of DC Comics. The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, DC League of Super-Pets, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all currently poised to debut in theaters before the end of 2022 — and the first four films on that list just got some unique new posters to celebrate. On the Chinese social media site Weibo, DC unveiled four new posters tied to its various films, which are tied to the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. You can check them out below.

While we’ll have to wait and see exactly what all of DC’s 2022 film slate brings, we do know that The Flash‘s November release will reportedly further crack open the live-action DC multiverse, particularly with the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and his accompanying fictional universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t tell you a lot about the future of this, the future of the Multiverse in DC, but I can tell you I’m very excited about it as a filmmaker cracking this acorn and opening the window to new adventures in the Multiverse is super exciting,” The Flash director Andy Muschietti explained during an interview last year. “The Multiverse has been a thing in the comic book world for decades, and decades, and decades, and I think it’s a good time to take it into [the movies]. It’s also very special that our Multiverse is not just a Multiverse of characters, it’s a Multiverse of films. It’s a cinematic Multiverse as you might already know by looking at the names that are showing up like Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, it’s very exciting and one of the reasons that I got closer and closer to this project.”

What do you think of DC’s movie posters for the Lunar New Year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is set to be released on March 4th. DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released on May 20th. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29th. The Flash is set to be released on November 4th. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16th.