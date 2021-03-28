Comic Fans Hyped Over DC’s 2022 Slate

Black Adam got a 2022 release date today and DC Comics fans are over the moon. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s superhero debut hits theaters in July of next year, but that doesn’t mean people can’t get worked up. It’s been a noticeable fact that next year was going to be absolutely loaded when it came to theatrical releases. Both Marvel and DC have so many projects angling for a release sometime next year. But, the blue brand just announced its intentions to dominate. Zack Snyder’s Justice League just proved that these characters definitely still have a massive pull in the public eye. Fan favorites like The Flash, Batman, and Aquaman all getting projects should also help business. Although, DC is proving that small ensembles can dominate as well with things like The Suicide Squad. So, the future is bright and no matter where you fall on the fandom spectrum, we can all agree that 2022 is going to feed the fans in a big way.

DC dropping the power moves in 2022. Be ready!#TheBatman drops March 4#BlackAdam drops July 29#TheFlash drops November 4#Aquaman2 drops December 16 pic.twitter.com/xSPOEozAUA — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 28, 2021

