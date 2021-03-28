Comic Fans Hyped Over DC’s 2022 Slate
Black Adam got a 2022 release date today and DC Comics fans are over the moon. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s superhero debut hits theaters in July of next year, but that doesn’t mean people can’t get worked up. It’s been a noticeable fact that next year was going to be absolutely loaded when it came to theatrical releases. Both Marvel and DC have so many projects angling for a release sometime next year. But, the blue brand just announced its intentions to dominate. Zack Snyder’s Justice League just proved that these characters definitely still have a massive pull in the public eye. Fan favorites like The Flash, Batman, and Aquaman all getting projects should also help business. Although, DC is proving that small ensembles can dominate as well with things like The Suicide Squad. So, the future is bright and no matter where you fall on the fandom spectrum, we can all agree that 2022 is going to feed the fans in a big way.
DC dropping the power moves in 2022. Be ready!#TheBatman drops March 4#BlackAdam drops July 29#TheFlash drops November 4#Aquaman2 drops December 16 pic.twitter.com/xSPOEozAUA— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 28, 2021
Will you be going to see any of these? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
Could be the new standard
Hmm 4 movies a year https://t.co/zxUrE8FMKu— Ω habeeb⁷ (@Vflarsh) March 29, 2021
Hard to argue
DC rocks https://t.co/kwwslLbrRW— wajahat ali (@wajahat51843980) March 29, 2021
Big W
👀 This is awesome https://t.co/h260kFqjRF— Naili (@Naili0sl) March 29, 2021
The Batman is so close
OMG it's only gonna be March? Why did I feel like Batman was dropping in Summer 2022, ahhhhhhhh less than a year https://t.co/xvQK8pMoA3— Mariah (@labellamariah) March 29, 2021
Aquaman fancam
SERVE INCOMING pic.twitter.com/j2ZyzgybNA https://t.co/IL4BEgtDOC— 🏹 (@haileesbishop) March 29, 2021
Let's go
It’s time https://t.co/pSP8uXhSlR— brian (@NoYork_) March 29, 2021
A lot of people are right there with you
These are the DC movies that i'm excited about. https://t.co/MzuqpSSh1z— Cokey1971 (@HorrorScifiNerd) March 29, 2021
It's been a long ride
Man I can't wait for the Flash film. Whew https://t.co/x7x23nKplM— Marquise Anderson (@MakDaRealist813) March 28, 2021