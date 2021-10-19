The Flash Director Andy Muschietti on Opening up the DC Movies Multiverse

From the earliest days of development, Warner Brothers teased The Flash would be, in part, based on DC Comics’ Flashpoint, an inter-dimensional storyline dealing with the multiverse. Come 2022, Andy Muschietti and company will introduce movie-going audiences to the live-action multiverse, as the eponymous speedster is sure to jump from universe to universe. While he couldn’t elaborate much, Muschietti himself has teased The Flash simply being the tip of the iceberg for the multiverse in the movies.

“I can’t tell you a lot about the future of this, the future of the Multiverse in DC, but I can tell you I’m very excited about it as a filmmaker cracking this acorn and opening the window to new adventures in the Multiverse is super exciting,” the filmmaker said during a virtual appearance at DC FanDome China.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “The Multiverse has been a thing in the comic book world for decades, and decades, and decades, and I think it’s a good time to take it into [the movies]. It’s also very special that our Multiverse is not just a Multiverse of characters, it’s a Multiverse of films. It’s a cinematic Multiverse as you might already know by looking at the names that are showing up like Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, it’s very exciting and one of the reasons that I got closer and closer to this project.”

In the same appearance, Muschietti teased the introduction of the multiverse could lead to some world-shaking surprises.

“We can tell you that there are surprises,” he added. “We cannot reveal what they are, but they will probably blow your socks off. They will. I think the less we talk about it the better. There’s excitement behind the camera about those surprises, but you’re better not knowing them until you see them on the big screen.”

Miller returns as the eponymous character and will appear alongside both Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective Batman characters. Also set to star are Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022.