The Batman and Titans Actor Jay Lycurgo Speaks Out on His Dual DC Roles

✖

The multiverse of DC movies and television shows has become vast and ever-changing, with new incarnations of familiar characters entering the fold. Over the years, there have been quite a few instances of actors portraying multiple roles across different, unconnected DC properties — most recently with actor Jay Lycurgo. Lycurgo portrayed a member of the "train gang" in the recent The Batman movie, and was subsequently cast as Tim Drake / Robin on the HBO Max series Titans. Lycurgo recently took to Twitter to poke fun at his dual DC roles, joking that Gotham "changed him."

Lycurgo previously told DC's official website about the timeline of him going from The Batman to Titans, something that he joked might not have been on the radar of the cast and crew around him.

"No, nobody knew," Lycurgo explained. "It was like an unspoken thing. I did The Batman a year before I even got a tape for Titans. So, I did that and kind of got a little buzz on social media when the trailer came out. And then Titans came and for a while it was like, "Do they know?" I don't even know if I actually ever said anything to our producer Greg Walker. I still don't even know if he knows. (laughs) Greg, if you don't know already, I'm in Batman."

Lycurgo's take on Tim Drake first debuted in the beginning of Season 3, and quickly became a unique fixture in the team's fight to protect its version of Gotham City.

"It's great that we finally get a live-action Tim Drake," Lycurgo said in the same interview. "I've been learning all about Tim, and I understand why people love him so much. He's an awesome kid, and I think he's a role model for all kids. We all wish we could be like him. It feels awesome, it really does. I knew I wanted to play a superhero, but to play someone as iconic as Robin is just everything. And to play someone that is as highly respected as Tim Drake is even more of a blessing. I think there's loving your job, but there's also respecting who the character is and just seeing his own individuality, his genius, and his desire for being a hero. It's just really inspiring and fun."

The Batman and Titans are now both available to stream on HBO Max.