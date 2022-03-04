The Batman Actors Wrap Filming

✖

It seems things are beginning to wrap up for The Batman. Some actors from the film, those who play a band of thugs in Gotham City, announced that they have wrapped filming on the production. "That’s a wrap for the boys," Elliot Warren wrote on Instagram. Jay Lycurgo wrote, "Batman is wrapped for the crying thug. See you in 2022." Earlier this month, The Batman's production was reportedly hit with another coronavirus-related setback after one of the film's stuntmen tested positive for COVID-19. The stuntman was part of a bubble that included nine other members of the production's staff, all of whom had to quarantine for 14 days and may not return to work until Christmas. That episode came after a six-month delay to filming in March due to the coronavirus pandemic's onset, plus an additional two-week delay after star Robert Pattinson tested positive in September.

Warner Bros. rescheduled The Batman's release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Matt Reeves remains confident in the process.

"It was going great," Reeves said in an interview in April. "We shot about a quarter of the movie so far; we have three quarters to go. And when the time is right, and it's safe to do so, we'll return to it. It was a really exciting period to be exploring. Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it! It's been really, really exciting to go on this journey with them, and to feel like we are trying to do something different."

Photos from The Batman's Chicago filming suggest the point in time that the film takes place. Shots of a motorcycle chase scene surfaced in October.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle, the cat burglar known as Catwoman, who is sometimes romantically entangled with Batman. Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, a version of The Riddler. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, a Gotham crime boss, while Collin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.

Earlier this year, Pattinson talked about how he wants to push Batman to the character's limits. "The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating," he said. "As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff. In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part."

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.