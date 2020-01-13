The Batman Star Zoe Kravitz Breaks Silence on Her Role as Catwoman

The Batman creeps nearer and nearer as rumors swirl that filming is going on right now. One of the actors that Batman fans can’t wait to see in action is Zoe Kravitz, who will be playing Catwoman in the upcoming movie. She dropped by Just Jared to talk about preparing for the role for the first time. Getting ready for these big comic book films is more than a notion, there’s so much planning and meticulous prep that goes into being ready for the action. She’s been sharing small looks at her hair heading into the process and fans were loving the look. But, it is a whole other thing entirely to be in the physical shape necessary to carry this thing off.

“I’ve been training a ton, which is great and hard,” Kravitz revealed. “It’s very physical. I come home limping every day.”

Matt Reeves is shooting for a more down to earth approach to the hero. He’s stated before that Batman: Year One has proved to be a huge inspiration for the story. But, the director isn’t limiting himself to just that tale, he’ s looking to incorporate some other elements as well. That leaves the door open for plenty of back and forth with Selina Kyle and Batman.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves previously explained. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The cast of The Batman will also include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, There Will Be Blood‘s Paul Dano as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, The Lobster‘s Colin Farrell as Oswalt Cobblepott/The Penguin, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barton Fink‘s John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Newcomer Jayme Lawson has been cast in a currently-unknown role.

The Batman stalks into theaters on June 25, 2021.