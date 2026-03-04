Dandadan Studio’s Anticipated Series Returns From Indefinite Hiatus Ahead of Anime’s Debut

Established in 2013, the animation studio Science SARU, famous for Dandadan, is behind several unique anime films and series. Over the years, instead of working on many famous manga adaptations, the animation studio quietly released several visually striking anime with stories just as good as any of the big names in the industry. However, it wasn’t until 2024, after Dandadan‘s debut, that Science SARU caught the eye of a wider global audience since the series is based on a Shonen Jump+ manga. Dandadan released its second season in 2025, and the third installment will be released in 2027. The studio is constantly working on new series, each having its own art style, setting them apart from other anime, including Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia.

The anime revealed its first teaser on December 27th, 2025, along with a key visual and a release window. It’s scheduled to be released in July 2026 as part of the Summer lineup, although the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. However, right before the anime’s debut, the manga by Tomato Soup, which has been on hiatus since October 2025, will resume its serialization on March 25th, 2026. The series went on an indefinite hiatus following Tomato Soup’s maternity leave and is all set for an exciting return. The information comes from the official X handle of the manga, which shared the update on February 24th.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Is a Story of Survival

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The story is set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire, led by Emperor Genghis Khan and known as the greatest empire the world has ever seen. A young girl named Sitara has been separated from her mother and was also chased out of the place she called home. As a child unable to care for herself or survive on her own, she was wandering in the slave market when a family of scholars took her in. They gave her shelter and taught her everything they knew. On the other hand, the Mongol Emperor continues to invade other countries to become even more powerful.

When this ambition reaches the town where Sitara lives, her peaceful life comes to an end, and her destiny begins to change dramatically. The series hasn’t revealed its character profiles and cast members yet, but the official website has updated the staff list. Naoko Yamada, the director of the acclaimed films A Silent Voice and The Colors Within, will be serving as the general director of the anime series, while Abel Gongora will be the director. Kenichi Yoshida, who has previously worked with Studio Ghibli, will be the character designer of the anime.

The anime has yet to announce a streaming platform, but it will broadcast on TV Asahi and its affiliates across Japan. The streaming services will be revealed shortly before the premiere. The official website also confirms that the anime will take the stage during AnimeJapan 2026, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday, March 28th, and Sunday, March 29th, 2026. The manga is being serialized in Akita Shoten’s Souffle digital manga magazine, with five volumes published in Japan so far. Yen Press is publishing the English version of the manga under the title A Witch’s Life in Mongol.

