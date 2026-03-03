These 5 Fantasy Book Series Just Keep Getting Better

The most enjoyable fantasy series get better with every sequel, maintaining the momentum and raising the stakes from one book to the next. That’s not easy to do, especially for lengthier stories, which often need to reinvent themselves or break for further exposition in the middle. Even shorter narratives can struggle to keep an upward trajectory going, which is why middle books of trilogies often get a bad rap.

The reality is that many series peak at the beginning, or they start and end strong but lose themselves along the way. This doesn’t mean they’re not worth reading; they just lack consistent quality throughout. Fortunately, those looking for a binge that remains solid can find a few series that start with 10/10 fantasy books, then build on them to create even better sequels. From The Will of the Many author’s first story to a beloved grimdark trilogy, these never disappoint.

5) The Licanius Trilogy by James Islington

These days, James Islington is known for The Will of the Many, but his Licanius Trilogy is also worth a read — and while there’s some debate on whether The Strength of the Few improves on its predecessor, Islington’s first series undeniably gets better with each installment. The Shadow of What Was Lost excels at building a post-rebellion world and weaving together a plot that’s intricate and twisty. It’s a strong start, made more impressive by the fact that its sequels surpass it. The prose noticeably improves, the characters and world grow in intriguing directions, and the story doesn’t shy away from the darker themes raised by its premise. The Light of All That Falls nails the ending, too, cementing this as a great choice for binge-reading (even if the books are a tad long for it).

4) The Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee

Known for feeling like The Godfather, just with magic, Fonda Lee’s Green Bone Saga is incredible from start to finish. Jade City is a gripping opener, introducing its East Asian-inspired world, martial arts-esque magic system, and feuding clans in a way that keeps you engaged throughout. Jade War ups the stakes further, defying any expectations of middle-book syndrome. And then Jade Legacy masterfully wraps up the story, showing the long-term fallout and ending on a fitting, albeit emotional, note. With Jade War being a thrilling ride and Jade Legacy being a masterpiece, this series maintains a strong momentum until the very end.

3) Mistborn Era 2 by Brandon Sanderson

All the books in Mistborn Era 1 are about the same level of quality, and if I had to choose the best one, it would have to be The Final Empire. Mistborn Era 2, however, starts a bit weaker than its predecessor — but that gives it room to grow, and grow it does. Wax and Wayne really come into their own after The Alloy of Law, and the story takes off in a noticeable way (likely because The Alloy of Law is more of a bridge book than the actual opener). Shadows of Self and The Bands of Mourning are where things truly get good, and The Lost Metal is easily the best in the series. It also connects it to Brandon Sanderson’s wider Cosmere, which is promising.

2) The Broken Earth by N.K. Jemisin

N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy is a modern fantasy classic, and it starts and ends strong without dipping in the middle. The Fifth Season does an impressive job of drawing readers in, despite its unique writing style that can take some getting used to. It’s well worth the adjustment, as there’s nothing quite like these novels. The world and characters established in The Fifth Season are masterfully wrought, and Jemisin expands on them in the sequels, giving the series a depth that so many others lack. Even the slower points dig into important details and feel thematically appropriate. The entire series is a masterclass, and The Stone Sky sends it off on a high note.

1) The First Law by Joe Abercrombie

Joe Abercrombie’s First Law trilogy is another fantasy classic, and each installment builds on the last to deliver a gut punch of a story. The Blade Itself introduces incredible yet flawed characters and has some tense moments. However, it’s mostly a slow burn that sets the stage for what comes later. The next two books do pay off what’s established in book one, though, with Abercrombie proving his ability to bring everything crashing together in a satisfying way. Last Argument of Kings is easily the highlight of the trilogy, delivering a high-stakes ending that’s as ruthless as you’d expect.

