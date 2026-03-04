14 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Major Action Series Announces Hiatus Ahead of Anime’s Return

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most acclaimed supernatural action series, written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. The manga began serializing in 2012 in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine. Around four years after the manga’s debut, in 2016, Studio Bones released an anime adaptation, which eventually gained recognition across the globe. Over the past decade, the series has released five seasons and has yet to officially renew a sixth season. Although a sixth season is more or less guaranteed after a cryptic message at the end of the final episode, the return has yet to be announced officially.

As fans await the anime sequel, the manga continued the thrilling story as the situation got more intense. The series featured its fair share of tragedies and intense battles with high stakes. The manga released its Chapter 129 in February 2026 and shocked fans after news about the first part’s conclusion was confirmed. Part one of the story ended in Chapter 130, leaving major questions about the anime’s return. The manga has been confirmed to return with Part 2, but hasn’t shared any details regarding its return. @MangaMoguraRE, a reliable source of information, confirms that the manga will be on hiatus for a while.

Bungo Stray Dogs Is An Acclaimed Supernatural Show

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The story centers around Atsushi Nakajima, an 18-year-old orphan who was thrown out of the orphanage without getting a proper explanation. With no home to return to and not one person to rely on, he finds himself on the brink of dying from starvation. In a moment of desperation, he decides to steal someone’s money so he can survive. Unexpectedly, he ends up saving Osamu Dazai, who was planning to drown himself. Atsushi also encounters Dazai’s colleague, Doppo Kunikida, and learns they are from a Detective Agency known for having gifted people with supernatural abilities. Dazai’s and Kunikida’s latest mission is to track down a ruthless weretiger, which is somehow tied to Atsushi.

After the three of them uncover each other’s secrets, Atsushi learns about his hidden powers and begins working for the Armed Detective Agency as one of the newest recruits. Having been shunned by others all his life, he finds his calling as he protects his town, Yokohama, from the threat of powerful gifted people. The story continues his journey as he finally finds a place to belong, and he fits right in with his eccentric colleagues.

During the time the fifth season was airing, the anime had already caught up with the manga, leaving no source material to adapt in a new season. All seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga has released in 27 volumes so far, all of which have been officially translated into English and are available to buy on the official website of Yen Press. Volume 28 is scheduled to be released on March 26th this year in Japan while the English release has yet to be confirmed.

