The CW Reveals 2020 Midseason Schedule, Including Legends Of Tomorrow And Katy Keene

The CW Network today announced its Spring 2020 schedule, including premiere dates for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Roswell, New Mexico, and the new Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, starring Ashleigh Murray in her role as Josie McCoy. The season premiere dates for In the Dark and The 100 will be announced at a later time. The schedule also features the series finale dates for Arrow and Supernatural — and the fact that Supernatural will get a final timeslot shift in March, moving to Monday nights after The Flash. The schedule does not include the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which technically features an episode of Legends of Tomorrow. That episode is being considered a “special” since it will take place before the premiere.

A spinoff of the hit Riverdale, The CW‘s new midseason series Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan, debuts Thursday, February 6, 2020 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of Legacies (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow officially kicks-off its fifth season on Tuesday, January 21 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an original episode of Arrow (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Arrow will conclude its eighth season with a two-hour event on Tuesday, January 28, beginning with a finale preview (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the Arrow series finale (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Supernatural will move to Monday nights, making its new time period premiere on March 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with the second season return of Roswell, New Mexico (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The week before, on Monday March 9, All American (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) and Black Lightning (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) will have their back-to-back season finales.

Supernatural will wrap its historic 15-season journey on Monday, May 18.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

The following is The CW’s 2020 midseason premiere schedule:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020

8:00-9:00pm KATY KEENE (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Original Episode)

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (New Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)