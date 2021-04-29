The CW Announces Summer Schedule, Including Supergirl's Final Episode Dates

✖

The CW Network today announced additional summer 2021 premiere dates for a number of its series, including new episodes of Kung-Fu, Stargirl, and the final episodes of Supergirl.. The announcement also included the U.S. broadcast debut of Wellington Paranormal, as well as fan favorites Dead Pixels and Masters of Illusion. The network also announced the returns of In the Dark, Coroner, Roswell, New Mexico, Riverdale, and Burden of Truth. The summer season kicks off with the season three premiere of In the Dark, which has been pushed back from its originally-announced date of June 9 to June 23, where it will follow a new episode of the hugely successful CW revival of Kung Fu.

The horror-comedy Wellington Paranormal, a spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film What We Do In The Shadows, from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), will make its U.S. broadcast debut on The CW with back-to-back original episodes airing Sunday, July 11 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT). The following week, on Sunday, July 18, Wellington Paranormal (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT) will be paired with the return of the British comedy Dead Pixels (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT), back for its second season. Both nights will kick off with brand new, original episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The Canadian investigative procedural Coroner returns with its season three U.S. premiere Thursday, July 15 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following and original episode of The CW’s hit series Walker (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The season three premiere of science fiction drama Roswell, New Mexico airs Monday, July 26 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by The Republic of Sarah (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Legal drama Burden of Truth starring Kristin Kreuk returns for its fourth and final season Thursday, August 19 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of Coroner (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Brec Bassinger is back as DC's Stargirl returning for its second season premiere on Tuesday, August 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of Superman & Lois (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The return of Riverdale from its midseason hiatus moves to Wednesday, August 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) as it completes its fifth season, paired with original episodes of In the Dark (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Riverdale was originally announced to return on July 7.

The CW’s Friday magical programming of Masters of Illusion (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) is set to premiere on August 13, followed by an all-new episode of Dynasty (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Tuesday, August 24, Supergirl (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) returns for the final 13 episodes and the series conclusion of the heroic journey of Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl (series star Melissa Benoist), paired on the night with fellow superhero DC's Stargirl (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s extended Summer 2021 schedule including new series and returning season premieres and key revised dates. All times ET/PT:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (New Season Premiere Date)

SUNDAY, JULY 11

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Series Debut)

9:30-10:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, JULY 15

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CORONER (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 18

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm DEAD PIXELS (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 26

8:00-9:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

8:00-8:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

8:00-9:00pm BURDEN OF TRUTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CORONER (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Original Episode)