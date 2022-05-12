Naomi Cancelled By The CW

✖

The fate of The CW's Naomi has officially been sealed. Today, it was announced that the DC Comics-inspired series, which premiered its first episodes in early 2022, has been cancelled. Inspired by the character of the same name created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the series has been the latest DC TV series on the network, joining The Flash, Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and the now-cancelled Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

Naomi follows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a teenage girl who goes from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

"It's a privilege to play her," Walfall explained to reporters during a previous press event. "And stepping into this world, it allows representation in so many ways. It allows representation for people who look like Naomi, but it also allows for representation for a lot of people. She's super into comics. She's skateboards. She is super confident. She knows all these languages. She's in all these AP classes. I think that there are so many different, great things that Naomi does that people can relate to, but they can also probably relate to how great of a moral compass she has."

"I read the comic when I got the part," Walfall revealed. "I've played a couple characters that have been in books, or characters that have been in movies before, but this is my first lead role. So, of course I got my hands on the comics. I feel like it would sort of be an injustice not to... It's such a great story, and such a beautiful story. And I have the Justice League issues that she's in, too. Of course I got the comics. I carry the Naomi comic in my bag all the time when I'm at work. I think that it's such a good reference point. It really makes me feel centered to the character. That was probably the first thing I did when I found out I booked the role."

