‘The Dark Knight’ to Return to Some Theaters for 10th Anniversary

The Dark Knight is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2018. Fans in the northeast United States can celebrate in theaters.

Theater chain Showcase Cinemas will screen The Dark Knight on February 8th and 11th.

The Dark Knight was first released in July 2008. Christopher Nolan directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the film. It is the second part of Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, following 2005’s Batman Begins.

Christian Bale reprised his role as Batman. Michael Caine returned as Alfred, Gary Oldman as Jim Gordon, and Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox.

Maggie Gyllenhaal replaced Katie Holmes in the role of Rachel Dawes. Aaron Eckhart played Harvey Dent. But the most notable new addition to the cast was Heath Ledger as The Joker. Ledger died before the film released. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

The Dark Knight Trilogy was a career-altering moment for Christian Bale. Bale has said that he has mixed emotions about his time as Batman.

“Mixed emotions about it,” Bale said. “I’m always eternally grateful to [director] Chris [Nolan]. For instance, Rescue Dawn, Werner [Herzog] and I had been trying to put that together for a few years. American Psycho, Mary Harron and I had been trying to put that together for a few years. No one was interested. Why? Me. Suddenly everyone said, ‘Yeah, alright. We’ll go with him.’ It did change everything. It was the first time I had done a film of that magnitude. That was a real learning curve for me. I wrestled with it for a long time. I still do on occasions. But I’m just learning, hey, accept the good things.”

The Dark Knight released on 4K Ultra HD as part of a Christopher Nolan 4K Collection in 2017.

The Dark Knight currently has an 89.1 ComicBook.com Composite Score. That’s the highest ComicBook.com Composite Score of any comic book movie.

The Dark Knight also has a 4.47 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. That’s the highest ComicBook.com User Rating of any comic book movie.

