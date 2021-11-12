The Flash: Armageddon Part 3 Synopsis Goes Full-On Arrowverse Crossover

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Armageddon Part 3,” the third episode of The Flash‘s upcoming eighth season and the middle chapter in what amounts to the 2021 Arrowverse crossover. While series have been unable to trade characters around in 2020 or 2021 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, The Flash figured out a way around that, bringing in characters from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Arrow, and Supergirl after their times on those shows were over. Batwoman star Javicia Leslie also appears, but that’s one person, not a whole event’s worth, who has to answer to two different sets of safety screenings.

The event, which kicks off on November 16 at 8 p.m. ET, will pit the super-team against Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). This will mark the first time Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) has appeared in the Arrowverse since his appearance in Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the first time Katherine McNamara, Chyler Leigh, and Cress Williams will appear since the end of Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, respectively.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

While the first two parts of the “Armageddon” crossover brought in one extra superhero each week — Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), then Black Lightning (Williams) — but part three ups the ante. This time around, we get Black Lightning, Alex Danvers, Batwoman, and Ryan Choi all together in one episode with Team Flash and Despero.

You can see the synopsis below.

Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

The “Armageddon” event begins on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Flash, airing on The CW. Episodes can be seen the following day on The CW’s website and app for free. “Armageddon Part 3” arrives on November 16.