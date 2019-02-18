‘The Flash’ Star Reportedly Leaving Show After Season 5

Despite receiving an early renewal for a sixth season, one of the leads of The Flash could be leaving the show. If new reports are any indication, The Flash regular Carlos Valdes may not be a series regular when the show returns this fall.

According to We Got This Covered, Valdes is looking to “move on to new pastures” and plans to leave the show once this season finishes its run. The report says the show will more than likely make it a soft write-off, leaving it open for Valdes to reprise his role as Cisco Ramon in future episodes across The CW‘s Arrowverse.

Valdes is one of the most-tenured characters on The Flash, being introduced alongside Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) in a season two episode of Arrow. Though absent from a few of the most recent episodes, Valdes will be back on the show next week.

You can read the full synopsis for “Cause and XS,” the next episode of The Flash, below.

“IRIS’S LIFE IS THREATENED

After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother.

Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh.”

Would you be devastated is Cisco was no longer on The Flash? If he does leave, how would you want him written off the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Flash airs new episodes Tuesday at 8/7 pm Central on The CW.

