Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it’ll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

“That being said, this Flash movie they’re setting up with Michael Keaton being Batman, that will bring tears to my eyes,” Smith said to his podcast co-host Marc Bernardin. “That is my Batman! I’m very emotionally tied to the 1989 Tim Burton Batman so them bringing him back to the universe, they’re catering to older folks like myself.”

That’s when he suggested they reach out to the Dark Knight and set-up their own No Way Home. After all, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are set to appear in the feature in their respective Bruce Wayne roles.

“If they want to do a No Way Home, though, they better bring in Christian Bale as well, though,” Smith added. “If I’m them, I’m backing a money truck up to Christian Bale’s just begging to get him for two minutes so we can have our own No Way Home.”

Flash helmer Andy Muschietti previously said it took little convincing to get Keaton back on board.

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” the filmmaker said during a panel during DC FanDome China. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022 while Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

