'The Flash': What’s Citizen Cold’s Arrowverse Future After "Fury Rogue’"?

Tonight's episode of The Flash saw the team enlisting the help of an unexpected friend and gave viewers a hint of what might be next for the fan-favorite character.

Spoilers for tonight's episode of The Flash, "Fury Rogue", below.

Tonight's episode saw Team Flash needing to transport Neil Borman/Fallout (Ryan Alexander McDonald) to a safe location away from Central City so that Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) can't get his hands on him -- literally. However, in order to do that they have to do something The Thinker won't see coming which leads Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to head over to Earth-X. Their plan? Enlist the help of Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller).

The last time we saw Leo was on Legends of Tomorrow. He had joined the team for a brief period following the death of Martin Stein/Firestorm (Victor Garber) and after the combined Arrowverse heroes had defeated the Earth-X Nazis during the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover. Catching up with Leo, viewers are told that the dismantling of the Nazi regime on Earth-X has held though there are still pockets of rebellion in their death throes. We also find out that Leo did, in fact, ask Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey) to marry him so there's a wedding in the works for Leo.

With happy future plans on the horizon and things looking up for Earth-X, what might be Leo's future in the Arrowverse from here? It's possible that Leo could show up on a second season of Freedom Fights: The Ray, the animated Arrowverse series on CW Seed. The series is among the highest rated for CW Seed and when Tovey spoke with ComicBook.com at the DC in D.C. event earlier this year, he was optimistic about a second season for the series -- as well as open to a live-action return for himself and Miller as well.

"No idea what's going to happen — no idea," Tovey said of a live-action return, but added, "Maybe if I come back, [Wentworth will] come back, and we can have a spinoff together. I do the animation, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, and someone's just told me from CW that it's their highest-rated show on CW Seed at the moment, so it's like, 'surely a second season of Freedom Fighters: The Ray is in the bag!"

And a return for Leo wouldn't be out of the question on The Flash, either. At the end of tonight's episode, Leo went back home to Eart-X but took with him a device from Cisco that will allow him to come back any time he likes. That leaves the door open for a return should Miller be interested. It's something that fans would likely be excited about, considering how much they enjoyed The Flash paired up with the Earth-1 Snart, Captain Cold.

"The fans love those two characters together." Grant Gustin said of The Flash and Captain Cold's relationship last year. "We always talk about when we act together. We're like, 'Man, I love these scenes.' They're different than anything else that the two of us do together on our show. There's all kinds of dynamics there. They started as enemies, and they came to respect each other, and I think they came to care about each other even. But there's trust issues there, probably on both sides. There's a lot going on. There's probably more going on with that relationship than almost any other Barry relationship."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

What do you think about getting to see more Citizen Cold? Sound off in the comments!