"Armageddon" -- The Flash's forthcoming, five-part event that will feature guest appearances by numerous other Arrowverse heroes -- will see the heroes face off against the DC villain Despero. In the comics, Despero rules the planet Kalanor, and first appeared as a Justice League villain pursuing some refugees from that world on Earth. With pink skin, a fin on his head, and a third eye in the middle of his forehead, Despero is a unique and bizarre-looking character, so it will be interesting to see how he is adapted for live-action in the "Armageddon" event. He is super-strong and has powerful psychic powers.

Over the years, Despero has become more and more powerful, and has served as a member of the Injustice League, the Secret Society of Super-Villains, and the Time Stealers. That last one might be significant to "Armageddon," since it appears time-travel will play a role, with the inclusion of Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara).

Played by Tony Curran (Doctor Who's Vincent Van Gogh), Despero is described (via EW) as "a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible powers." After leaving his home world of Kalanor, he traveled to Earth "on a deadly mission, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put hm on a collision course with Team Flash."

One of the most powerful psychic powers in the DC Universe, Despero once overcame the combined psychic abilities of Martian Manhunter and Aquaman together. He also periodically has powers that approximate the matter-changing powers of a character like Firestorm. He took on his most powerful role yet in The Death of Hawkman, and can feed on negative psychic energy, sometimes characterizing himself as the embodiment of hate.

The relationship between Despero and Martian Manhunter is one that's long and storied -- and usually doesn't end well for J'Onn -- so it might be interesting to see whether David Harewood comes back to reprise his Supergirl role. The event will already be bringing back Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) from that show, as well as Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau).

You can check out the official synopsis for "Armageddon," which launches on November 16, below.

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.