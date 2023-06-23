The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Participated in Additional Filming Amid Legal Controversies

Despite a mounting list of alleged crimes and grievances, The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly participated in additional photography for the upcoming DC Comics movie. In a report on the status of in-development and pending-release DC projects, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that miller "participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer." It's unclear exactly when this additional photography took place, but it would appear Miller's regularly scheduled encounters with law enforcement did not hinder them from shooting extra scenes for the upcoming movie. Miller was charged earlier this week with Felony Burglary in Vermont.

Miller has been the subject of multiple bizarre legal inquiries and arrests over the past year. The actor and their reported erratic behavior both in public and private has not yet publicly been acknowledge by the studio, though it's possible the film being delayed to the summer of 2023 was in part to allow them to craft a response. THR's report on The Flash also notes that "insiders say the studio is evaluating all options" for the movie. Despite some fans thinking that Miller's solo movie might get cancelled like the Batgirl film, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently confirmed it was still going to be released.

"We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we're working on all of those," Zaslav revealed during the company's recent quarterly earnings call. "We're very excited about them. We've seen them, we think they're terrific, and we think we can make them even better." This comment came after the company CEO revealed that their strategy moving forward would be to not release movies that aren't their best or just so that they could meet the financial expectations of a specific quarter. It's possible that Zaslav was referencing the delays that all three of these movies have faced in recent weeks but the fact of the matter remains that The Flash faces an uphill battle.

Miller's publicly reported outbursts in recent years began in the early part of 2020 when a video showing them choking a fan in Iceland went viral on line, details for which continue to come out. They were then arrested multiple times in Hawaii in the summer of 2022, accused of manipulating a child, hit with a a temporary harassment prevention order by a mother and their child, and later accused of housing children on a farm filled with guns and marijuana. Needless to say, they've been busy, and still managed to film new scenes for The Flash apparently.

As of now The Flash remains slated for a June 23, 2023 release.