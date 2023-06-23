Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol From Residence

The Flash star Ezra Miller may be in new legal trouble. The actor has been charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling, TMZ reports, allegedly over the theft of several bottles of alcohol from a home in Vermont. Per the report, Miller was charged after Vermont State Police reviewed surveillance videos and statements pertaining to the burglary with Miller being located on Sunday night and ordered to appear in court for arraignment in September.

This is just the latest accusation against Miller. They have previously been accused of housing a family with three young children in an unsafe environment at their 96-acre farm in Stamford, Vermont with the report alleging that Miller's property has "unattended guns strewn around the home" as well as "frequent and heavy" use of marijuana in front of the children. On top of that, parents of the 18-year-old Standing Rock activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed for an order of protection against Miller earlier this year, alleging that the actor had groomed Tokata and supplied them with a high dose of LSD. Another parent in Massachusetts also secured a temporary restraining order against Miller after they reported exhibited menacing behavior towards a now 12-year-old child and brandished a gun on the mother. In late March, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii and was later arrested on an additional charges of second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman in Hawaii as well.

Even with the mounting controversies and legal woes, Miller's upcoming The Flash appears to be on track for release. During Warner Bros. Discover's quarterly earnings call last week, CEO David Zaslav addressed the theatrical future for Warner Bros. Pictures releases, particularly their plans for DC Films and confirmed that The Flash was among those films, with Zaslav referring to it as being "terrific".

"We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we're working on all of those," Zaslav revealed. "We're very excited about them. We've seen them, we think they're terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

It's also been reported that while The Flash is still going forward, Warner Bros. no longer plans for Miller to be a part of future DC films following its release.

As of now The Flash remains slated for a June 23, 2023, release.

