Ezra Miller Accused of Housing Children on Farm With Firearms and Marijuana Crops

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been accused of housing a family with three young children in an unsafe environment. The news was broken in a report by Rolling Stone on Thursday, with the publication alleging that Miller is hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their 96-acre farm in Stamford, Vermont. The report alleges that Miller's property, which the family has been staying at since mid-April has "unattended guns strewn around the home," as well as "frequent and heavy" use of marijuana in front of the children.

Sources cited in the report call the environment at Miller's farm chaotic, with video footage reportedly showing at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns in the living room, with some propped next to a pile of stuffed animals. One source also recalls an instance where a one-year-old child reportedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth. Additionally, the report alleges that the marijuana use on Miller's farm is not properly ventilated, and that the property includes "a sizable cannabis farm", reportedly exceeding the legal number of marijuana plants that private citizens can own in Vermont. Despite Miller's farm not being among the list of licensed cultivators in the state of Vermont, social media posts from Whitney Suters, Miller's close friend and "handyman", claim that the two of them are running their own cannabis company called Rebel Alliance Cannabis.

Miller reportedly met the woman, who is not named by Rolling Stone, in Hilo, Hawaii this past March, seemingly around the time that the actor racked up multiple arrests while visiting the state. According to claims from the children's father, Miller helped the woman and her children get a flight out of Hawaii around that time, allegedly without the father's knowledge. The father alleges that he has not been able to see or speak with his children ever since. Hawaii court records cited in the report reveal that the mother pursued one domestic abuse case and one paternity case against the father in May 2021, but that those were either terminated or on hold. The father reportedly filed a pending domestic case against the mother in April, after she took the children out of the state. The father has also reportedly contacted the Vermont Department for Children and Families, which reportedly led to a social worker visiting the house on May 16 and claiming that the kids "looked good."

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach," the father says in the report. "I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f-cking world to me."

The mother claims that Miller helped her escape a "violent and abusive ex" and finally "have a safe environment for my three very young children."

"[Ezra's] home ranch has been a healing haven for us," the mother says in the report. "They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in... My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

This is the latest in a string of headline-grabbing behavior by Miller, after they initially got arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii in late March. That same night, Miller allegedly burst into a couple's bedroom window, stole several items from them, and threatened to burn them, leading to a restraining order that was ultimately dropped. Just hours before that court appearance, Miller was arrested an additional time in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, resulting in a half-inch cut in her head.

More recently, the parents of 18-year-old Standing Rock activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed for an order of protection against Miller, alleging that the actor had groomed Tokata and supplied them with a high dose of LSD. Just a week later, another parent in Massachusetts secured a temporary restraining order against Miller, after they reportedly exhibited menacing behavior towards the now 12-year-old child and brandished a gun on the mother. Miller subsequently deleted their Instagram account after posting a string of messages about being in another universe.

According to recent reports, these incidents have led to Warner Bros. no longer planning for Miller to be a part of future DC films, following the 2023 release of The Flash movie.