The Flash Fan Art Shows Dylan O'Brien Replacing Ezra Miller for the DC Movie

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have a bit of a tough decision to make regarding their upcoming The Flash movie. The Flash stars Ezra Miller in the titular role with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning as Batman, so the film definitely has a lot going for it. But it's what's been going on with the film's leading actor that's going to be a deciding factor for the movie. Miller has been in constant legal trouble for the past six months due to the actor being accused of assaulting people at a karaoke bar in Hawaii and countless other offenses. Warner Bros. has a few options on their hands, which would be to cancel the film, release and remove Miller from the press tour or recast and reshoot the movie without the actor. Fans already know who they want to replace Miller if the studio goes with the latter option, and it just so happens to be Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien. One fan even created a design that shows the actor donning the red spandex.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, revealed a new piece of fan art that shows O'Brien replacing Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. The actor sports the same exact costume Miller wore in the trailer, all the while receiving the characters classic blonde hair. You can check out The Flash fan art below!

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

