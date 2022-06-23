The Flash: Fans Are Freaking Out About "Negative, Part One"

With Season 8 of The Flash coming to an end next week, fans of The CW series knew going into tonight's "Negative, Part One" that there would be some major developments for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the rest of the team, particularly since last week saw Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) get a second chance to be a good guy, and the other Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) got a mysterious visit from the Still Force/Deon (Christian Magby). But while the penultimate episode of the season was certain to have some twists, there were some big moments that fans didn't see coming — and they have a lot to say about it.

Warning: spoilers for "Negative, Part One" beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

The episode saw the revelation that the Deon Barry's been dealing with is actually Negative Deon and that the Negative Forces have been behind Iris' time sickness, all as revenge for Barry destroying the Negative Speed Force when he took away Thawne's speed. To that end, Deon "killed" Thawne, only to bring him back in a particularly horrific way: after Eobard (Letscher) gains speedster powers, Deon sets it up so that Barry kills Iris by accident and then, Iris turns into energy that goes into Eobard, prompting Thawne to literally emerge from Eobard's body, resurrected and more powerful than ever. It's a wild twist and, well, fans have had a lot to say.

Read on for fan reaction to "Negative, Part One" and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

