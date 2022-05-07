The Flash: "Funeral For a Friend" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Funeral For a Friend", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 11th and as the title says, will see Team Flash attending a funeral for a friend — Frost. This week's episode "Death Falls" saw Frost take on Deathstorm and while she was able to successfully defeat the threat and save the life of her sister, Caitlin, taking on Deathstorm's power was too much for Frost and despite best efforts, she died. It's a death that will deeply rattle the whole team. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh."

"I think this is going to be a real challenge for Caitlin," Panabaker recently told ComicBook.com. "She hasn't had a partner in the romantic or platonic sense in years and I think Frost really filled that void. And despite the fact that their relationship, which wasn't perfect, which I loved, Frost was her partner in almost every sense and to lose that person, a sister and a best friend, all of it, I think is going to be devastating for her and I'm not sure how she'll recover."

"It's a big loss for them," Panabaker said of Team Flash. "Last year, when Cisco left, that was a loss, but he came back and it was a different kind of gone, but not forever. Frost is gone forever, and I think it's going to take Team Flash a minute to find their footing."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Funeral For a Friend" airs May 11th.