The Flash: "Hear No Evil" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Hear No Evil", the second episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 15th. At the end of this week's season premiere, we finally got to meet who came out of the cryo-pod at the end of Season 8 and in this upcoming episode, we will find out a lot more about this stranger as well as a major threat coming into play: Red Death. You can check out both the preview and the episode synopsis below.

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

"At the end of 902, you're going to learn who this character is, what her name is, her origin, and how she got here. But what you won't learn, and it's going to take all season long, is why is she here, and why now," series showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com. "And the answer is, we could not defeat, we being Team Flash, Team Flash could not defeat the final big bad in a series finale without the help of this incredible new character that Danielle Panabaker is playing, the character who stepped out of the pod in the premiere."

Who Could this New Character Be?

In comics, there have been three people to have the mantle of Killer Frost — Crystal Frost, Louise Lincoln, and of course, Caitlin Snow. Crystal Frost or Louise Lincoln could both be possibilities. There have also been other versions of Frost on The Flash. There was the Killer Frost of Earth-2 and while technically that reality no longer exists, it could be something that The Flash draws on for this new character. There's also the possibility that we're getting someone called Khione — which is what Caitlin's father, Thomas Snow first called the dual personality that Caitlin began exhibiting after his experiments attempting to freeze the ALS gene.

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW. "Hear No Evil" is scheduled to air on February 15th.