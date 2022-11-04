Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Car Seen in The Flash Set Photo

✖

Going hand in hand with Bruce Wayne being Batman, fans also know Wayne to have extreme wealth, with new set photos from the upcoming The Flash offering a new glimpse at Wayne's indulgent ride in the new film. Of course, Batman is also known for his impressive Batmobile and, while this surely isn't it, longtime fans of the character will be delighted to see him riding in style. These are only the latest photos from the set of The Flash, with images emerging earlier this week that showed off Michael Keaton's new look for his return as the Caped Crusader. The Flash is currently set to open on November 4, 2022.

Making the photo even more enticing is that Keaton himself is sitting in the driver's seat, looking just as comfortable playing a billionaire as he looked when he appeared in Batman and Batman Returns three decades ago.

Michael Keaton in his Bruce Wayne car on #TheFlashMovie set pic.twitter.com/Jm4T84LZQV — Krypton Caged ™ ⚒ (@kryptoncaged) June 25, 2021

Keaton isn't the only Batman set to appear in the new film, as Ben Affleck is slated to return as Batman to help convey the nature of Barry Allen's time-traveling powers.

"[Ben Affleck's Batman] 's the baseline. He's part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry's adventure. There's a familiarity there," director Andy Muschietti explained in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020 about the nature of the film. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

He added, "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity — because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he’s also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Fans will also see another acting performing as Batman next year, thanks to the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, though that film won't be directly connected with the events of The Flash.

The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022 and The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

