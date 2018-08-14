‘The Flash’ Movie to Reportedly Film in the UK

It looks like Ezra Miller‘s incarnation of The Flash will be traveling to some familiar territory for his upcoming solo film.

A new report from The Geeks Worldwide suggests that The Flash will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios near London. This location has been used in quite an array of recent WB productions, including Miller’s previous work in Justice League and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies.

For those who keep super up to date with DC Films production details, this probably isn’t too much of a surprise, as Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming in that location. Still, the idea that The Flash has a filming location — meaning it’s just a little bit closer to arriving on the big screen — is surely a pleasant notion for some.

The Flash has been a bit of an enigma for DC Comics fans, as the film has gone through various iterations and directors since being announced at the start of the DC Extended Universe. Last year, the film began to be dubbed Flashpoint, leading plenty to assume that it would place Barry in a DC Extended Universe-changing adventure. But in recent months, rumors have suggested that the film could be back to being The Flash, and possibly become a much smaller scale, Back to the Future-esque story in the progress.

Even with all of that hub bub, it sounds like the film’s directors — John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein — are excited to bring the whole thing to life.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Friday, Dec. 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.