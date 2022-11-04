The Flash Movie Starts Production, New Logo Revealed

✖

After years of patience from fans, The Flash movie has finally begun production. Warner Brothers and The Flash director Andy Muschietti shared updates on social media to celebrate the start of the movie's production, complete with the new logo for the film which takes shape in a new animation. This is a major step after a long road to get started as The Flash movie has been expected for more than half of a decade and several directors have been attached to the film before Andy Muschietti took it on and has now finally started to bring Barry Allen's solo story to big screen life.

This upcoming The Flash movie will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash which he debuted in for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised in Justice League. The film is also expected to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton's iterations of Batman as well as Kiersey Clemons' Iris West. Clemons was cut from the theatrical version of Justice League but her role was restored for Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Sasha Calle was previously cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will both be playing currently unknown roles. Ron Livingston steps into the movie as Henry Allen. Muschietti is directing on a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

Check out the post on Muschietti's Instagram below, celebrating the start of production on The Flash!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti)

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in a previous interview. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.