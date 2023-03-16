The Flash Movie Toys Unveiled By McFarlane Toys and Spin Master

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The floodgates are opening on The Flash movie merch with a huge wave of action figures and vehicles from McFarlane Toys and Spin Master. On the McFarlane side, the collection includes 7-inch scale figures of Flash as played by Ezra Miller, Supergirl, and Batman / Multiverse Batman played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton respectively. Batcycle and Batmobile vehicles are also up for grabs. As for Spin Master, they've unveiled a Batwing Battle Set and 12-inch figures of the Flash and Multiverse Batman. However, the limited edition remote control 1989 Batmobile is the star of the show.

Details about all of these releases can be found below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that shipping is free on orders $59+ with 10% off in-stock merch via our exclusive links.

Spin Master The Flash 1989 Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle ($199.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: "Features include light-up headlights, water-activated smoke effects, and a Batcave display base that slowly rotates the vehicle. Finally, there's a 4-inch Batman figure that can fit into the Batmobile and sit in the Batcave.

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Warner Bros. Discovery clearly believes they've got a hit on their hands with The Flash, which might explain why they're pressing through all of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. CEO David Zaslav had the following to say about the film:

"We're also excited for the release of for DC films this year, starting with 'Shazam' in two weeks, and followed by 'The Flash,' which James Gunn called one of the greatest superhero movies ever made a masterpiece," Zaslav revealed in a recent earnings call. "I saw it and loved it. It's a wow. I can't wait for 'The Flash' to hit the theaters in June."

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th.