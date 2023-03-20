The Flash Movie 1989 Limited Edition Remote Control Batmobile Is On Sale

Last week the floodgates opened on The Flash movie merch with a huge wave of action figures and vehicles from McFarlane Toys and Spin Master. On the McFarlane side, the collection includes 7-inch scale figures of Flash as played by Ezra Miller, Supergirl, and Batman / Multiverse Batman played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton respectively. Batcycle and Batmobile vehicles are also up for grabs. As for Spin Master, they’ve unveiled a Batwing Battle Set and 12-inch figures of the Flash and Multiverse Batman. However, their limited edition remote control 1989 Batmobile was star of the show with features that include light-up headlights, water-activated smoke effects, and a Batmobile display that automatically rotates.

Amazingly, Spin Master’s 1989 R/C Batmobile set is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $179.99, which is 10% off the $199.99 list price. Lock that deal down while you can. It’s set to ship on July 1st. If you miss out, you can also reserve one here on Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping. Details about all of the Spin Master and McFarlane Toys releases can be found below.

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: “Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

Warner Bros. Discovery clearly believes they’ve got a hit on their hands with The Flash, which might explain why they’re pressing through all of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. CEO David Zaslav had the following to say about the film:

“We’re also excited for the release of for DC films this year, starting with ‘Shazam’ in two weeks, and followed by ‘The Flash,’ which James Gunn called one of the greatest superhero movies ever made a masterpiece,” Zaslav revealed in a recent earnings call. “I saw it and loved it. It’s a wow. I can’t wait for ‘The Flash’ to hit the theaters in June.”

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th.