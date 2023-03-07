Michael Keaton is America's Favorite Batman According to New Study

When it comes to live action portrayals of Batman, it seems that everyone has a favorite, but a new study says that Michael Keaton is the overall favorite. According to new data from home entertainment furniture company Valencia Theater Seating (via CBR), Keaton is the most popular live-action Batman in America among Twitter users. Using data from more than 150,000 tweets, the study found that Keaton was the top Batman in 23 states with Christian Bale coming in second place with 18. Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson came in third and fourth respectively.

The results were found by evaluating geo-tagged tweets over three months that contained words like [actor] is the bet Batman,' "best Batman,' "best live-action Batman," etc. While Keaton, Bale, Affleck and Pattinson were the top Batmen, there were others that didn't win out in any of the states, including Adam West, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and more.

Michael Keaton will return as Batman.

Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. Fans got their first full look at his return in the trailer for the film released back in February.

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf--ker,'" Keaton said in August 2021 when asked about his decision to return to the cape and cowl. "And so, I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off.'"

"[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories," Keaton continued. "Without giving anything away, which I can't, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let's say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went 'whoa, this is big. This is great.' I don't even mean for me. Just the imagery, it's great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton."

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th.