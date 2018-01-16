‘The Flash’: Go Inside “The Trial Of The Flash” With New Video

The CW has released a new inside look at “The Trial of The Flash”, tonight’s midseason premiere of The Flash.

The episode will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) dealing with the fallout of being framed for Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) murder.

“[It’s] sort of our take on the classic comic book run.” executive producer Todd Helbing says in the video. “It’s kind of a slam dunk case for the prosecution. I mean, there’s the bloody weapon, he was standing in front of him, he was in his apartment.”

While Barry has appeared to accept the fact that he will have to go to jail, it sounds like Team Flash, will be less willing, and will go to great lengths to prove his innocence.

“For Joe, you know, as it becomes more clear that Barry’s gonna go to jail, he starts to spin out of control.” Helbing reveals. “And he does whatever he can to find some evidence to free Barry. For the first time, will Joe West cross a line, and do something illegal?”

Also brought into the mix is Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), who – judging by a recent trailer – could take matters into her own hands.

“For Iris West, you know, the man that she loves is probably going to go to jail, and there’s only one solution.” Helbing adds. “And it creates a really interesting dynamic for the newlyweds.”

“The Trial of the Flash” is a storyline penned by Cary Bates with art by Carmine Infantino. The storyline unofficially began in The Flash #275 when the Reverse-Flash murdered Iris, who was Barry’s wife at the time in the comics.

Nearly fifty issues later, the story officially kicked off in The Flash #323. We see Barry seemingly over the death of his wife and he has a new fiance, Fiona Webb. Naturally, Reverse Flash wants Barry to live in a world of pain so he attempts to kill Fiona but is stopped short as Barry snaps his neck, killing him before he could attack.

In the issues that followed, we follow The Flash as he’s charged with murder and nearly kicked out of the Justice League. “The Trial of the Flash” storyline ended in The Flash #350, with the Flash acquitted of all charges, thanks in part to the villain Abra Kadabra’s brainwashing of the jury and Barry travels to the 30th century.

As Helbing suggests, it’s safe to say that The Flash will put a twist on this storyline. And who knows? It just might prove a “Crisis on Earth-X” fan theory in the process.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.