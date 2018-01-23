New ‘the Flash’ Clip Shows Bill Goldberg as Big Sir

The CW has released a new video for “The Elongated Knight Rises,” the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

While tonight’s episode will see Team Flash dealing with the fallout of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands,) the episode will also show Barry’s first days and weeks in prison — including the introduction of Big Sir, one of Barry’s fellow inmates at Iron Heights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The extended clip focuses more on Barry’s interaction with Axel Walker/Trickster Jr. (Devon Graye) than any interaction between Barry and Big Sir, but it does give a good look at the character’s face, on that will certainly excite fans of the WWE. Big Sir is played by future WWE Hall-of-Famer Bill Goldberg and appears to set up as an ally of Barry, possibly even one that will help protect the weaker-seeming hero from some of the more violent inmates in Iron Heights. As you can see in the scene, Barry will definitely need such an ally. He just barely avoids a beatdown by an aggressive prisoner when the warden steps out onto the prison yard.

For those not familiar with Goldberg’s Big Sir, the character first appeared in The Flash comics in 1984. Introduced in issue #338, Big Sir was intellectually disabled in the story and, unfortunately, the villains of the Rogues Gallery took advantage of this disability, dressing him up in a super-suit that let him fly and shoot energy before turning him loose against Barry. In the comics, the speedster stopped Big Sir and took him to Gorilla City where they were able to remove the suit and, in the process, reversed Big Sir’s disability leaving the man with a near-genius level IQ.

Of course, while Goldberg’s turn as Big Sir is significant, don’t take your eyes of Axel. The son of Mark Hamill’s scene-stealing James Jesse/Trickster is set to be broken out of Iron Heights by a face very familiar to fans of the 90s television incarnation of The Flash, according to executive producer Todd Helbing.

“This all sort of comes to a head when Axel Walker is broken out of prison by none other than his mother, Prank.” Helbing continues. “Prank, die-hard fans remember, played by Corinne Bohrer, from the 90s television show The Flash.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.