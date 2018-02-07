‘The Flash’: Who Dies in “True Colors”?

The Flash‘s newest episode saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) trying to plan an escape, and it left quite a body count in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “True Colors”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Barry reluctantly joining forces with some of his previous villains from this season after they all were kidnapped by Gregory Wolfe (Richard Brooks).

After escaping from the meta wing, the group was confronted on the prison courtyard by Wolfe and his guards. They were soon confronted by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Kendrick Sampson) as well, who had outfitted his Thinking Chair in new ways.

By using the chair, DeVoe drained the powers out of all of the various metas — Ramsey Deacon/Kig%re (Dominic Burgess), Sylbert Rundine/Dwarfstar (Derek Mears), and Mina Chaytan/Black Bison (Chelsea Kurtz). In the process, DeVoe also killed Wolfe, before hopping into the body of Becky Sharpe/Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard), discarding the previous body.

So, if you’re keeping track, that means that five minor characters from this season — in addition to a handful of henchmen — are now dead.

This puts an interesting twist on the whole “bus meta” predicament this season, with some assuming that DeVoe would need as many of his subjects alive as possible to take on the next step of his plan. (And in a way, that could be true, since the DeVoes said that it threw a wrench in their proceedings.)

And ultimately, fans are probably going to speculate about what the point of the whole altercation was, seeing as DeVoe’s master plan still remains a mystery. But it does further illustrate just what DeVoe is capable of, and how many people will become intertwined with his plan.

“Barry’s starting to get obsessed that this is our guy, he realizes that it’s going to get dirty quick, and before it gets dirty he wants to get ahead of this guy,” Gustin told reporters late last year. “And then they start to realize what a challenging foe he’s going to be and different than any other speedsters we’ve faced in the past. He’s not a speedster, he’s something we’ve never seen before.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.