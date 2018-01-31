Get Up and Go With New ‘The Flash’ Trailer

The CW has released a new promo celebrating The Flash‘s fourth season.

The “Get Up and Go” promo, which you can check out above, doesn’t feature any new footage from the upcoming batch of episodes, but it’s still fun nonetheless.

This return to a more upbeat sensibility has been a goal for The Flash, considering the mixed response to the previous season’s plotline. And judging by the ratings this season has had thus far, it’s pretty easy to argue that they’ve pulled it off.

“Last year, once we showed Iris die in the future, to keep up that doom and gloom, it becomes a burden, and not just on us writing-wise, on the show and it just sort of had this pall over the season that I think we didn’t expect to be so heavy,” executive produer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com.

“I’m not trying to say anything bad about season 3.” Helbing continued. “I love season 3, and I love Savitar, and I love the story we told, but I think that’s about as dark as I ever want to go with the show. So yeah, I think that was a conscious effort of ours to really go back to everybody enjoyed being on this team and with each other, and make The Flash have fun again. I’m really excited about the scripts so far; they’re really, really funny.”

Next week’s episode, “True Colors”, will see the fallout from this week’s final scene, which saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) being kidnapped by Warden Wolfe, and sold to Amunet Black/The Blacksmith (Katee Sackhoff). As the episode’s promo showed, Barry will be stuck inside a sort of metahuman prison, alongside some of this season’s earlier villains (namely Sugar Lynn Beard’s Becky Sharpe/Hazard).

The promo doesn’t hint too much about what situation Barry will be in, or how he will get out, but it’s clear that Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash will be worried about his absence.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.