‘The Flash’: “News Flash” Preview Reveals a Major Twist for Nora

The CW has released a new preview for “News Flash”, the fourth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The promo hints at the “WestAllen” family having some pretty major problems, as Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comes clean about something tied to her future parents. While it’s unclear exactly what that entails, it certainly sounds like Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) did something in the future that upset Nora — and that she just might have some new sort of vengeance towards her father, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I mean just for me as an actor, it’s always nice to do something new, which is something our show affords each of us.” Patton told ComicBook.com about Iris becoming a mother. “There’s always something interesting and new and different to play with every season. But for Iris, yeah, it’s facing this idea that you’ve got a daughter from the future who has come back to visit you and why? Why would she be back? And the strange thing is that she’s very much in love with her father and she has some tension with her mother which Iris doesn’t really understand or doesn’t really get why.”

As fans saw in tonight’s episode, Nora is clearly bringing more than one “big mistake” along with her, as her traveling back in time has completely changed the circumstances around Cicada (Chris Klein). With that in mind, all of this added family drama might unfold in a pretty volatile way.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com about Nora’s debut. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The episode will also feature the live-action debut of Spencer Young (Kiara Madiera), a new female version of DC Comics villain Spin, who could very well be behind all of this West-Allen family drama.

In the comics, Spin is known only by the name of Mr. Auerbach, a journalist whose father owns a media company. Auerbach is eventually given control of the company, which he runs while moonlighting as the villain Spin. Auerbach keeps Edwar Martinez — a metahuman with the ability to turn people’s fears into a reality — locked in a basement, using his powers to be able to manipulate public perception around The Flash.

Madeira’s iteration of the character is a bit of a departure from her comic origins, described as “a young aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there is a new hero in Central City.” And judging by the photos from the episode, it looks like Spencer will be taking a bit of a liking to Nora and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “News Flash” will air on October 30th.