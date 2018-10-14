DC

‘The Flash’ Fans React to the Season 5 Premiere

Back at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, The Flash‘s Grant Gustin described the Season 5 premiere as being the best one since The CW series debuted back in 2014 and if the fan reaction is any indication, he was right.

Tonight’s Season 5 premiere, “Nora”, saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) deal with the unexpected arrival of his daughter from the future, Nora West Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy). It was an episode filled with clever Easter eggs and even some straight-from-the-pages-of-comics scenes and even in July, Gustin was very excited for it.

“I’ve been comparing it to our pilot,” Gustin said. “I think it’s our best [season premiere] since our pilot. We’ve got an action sequence in it that’s something straight out of the comics, that when I read in 2013 while I was shooting Arrow and dreaming of stuff we could do someday on Flash — we’re doing something I never thought we’d be able to do….I don’t want to speak too soon, but I think it could be our best season. It’ll be what Flash should be.”

And he wasn’t wrong. Fans were very vocal on social media tonight reacting to the episode with fans overwhelmingly excited for Nora as well as the overall energy and excitement of it all. We’ve collected some of our favorite reactions below for you, but just in case you haven’t seen the episode yet, some of the reactions may contain spoilers.

