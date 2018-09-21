‘The Flash’ Season 5 Premiere Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Nora,” the upcoming season five premiere of The Flash.

Nora, of course, is the daughter of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, introduced in season four and set to become the thing that kicks much of season five’s action into gear.

The character, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, made her first appearance in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover and recurred throughout last season as the “mystery girl.” Throughout the season, the most popular theory was that Kennedy would be playing either Dawn Allen — one of Barry and Iris’s twins from the future in the comics — or XS, a speedster with ties to the Legion of Super-Heroes. Instead, Nora is essentially a combination of the two, with XS as her superhero identity, Barry and Iris as parents, and a name that doesn’t come from either character.

At the end of last season, she briefly appeared and saved Barry from certain doom as The Flash, only to turn up on their doorstep later, introduce herself, and say that she made a huge mistake. Fixing her mistakes and serving as a mentor to the literal next generation of speedsters will be a big part of Barry’s arc this season, and one assumes with Caitlin Snow’s father joining the cast as well that father/daughter relationships and family more broadly will be an important theme.

Little is known yet about Cicada, or the various other metahumans The Flash will face off with during the season. Unlike previous big bads, Cicada has not been the focus of much of the show’s pre-season promotion, with most of that attention instead going to XS, building out of fan enthusiasm for the character that began last season.

After an unexpected guest from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), appears at their home, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton,) must figure out how to get her back to the future without disrupting the timeline…even more than she already has. Team Flash must work together to send Nora back, while simultaneously fighting off another villainous meta.

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sam Chalsen.

“Nora” will debut on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.