‘The Flash’: Tom Cavanagh Seen Wearing the Best Reverse Flash T-Shirt We’ve Ever Seen

Last week’s San Diego Comic-Con certainly gave The Flash fans a lot to take in — including a pretty amazing T-shirt design.

Danielle Panabaker, who portrays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the hit The CW series, recently shared a photo of herself with Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh during SDCC weekend. In the photo, which you can check out below, Cavanagh can be seen in a shirt with a yellow background, on which “Flash” is written backwards.

UPDATE: The shirt is available to order on Amazon. Of course, this is a visual reference to the Arrowverse’s Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, who Cavanagh has portrayed off and on over the past few years. While Matt Letscher has most predominantly played the Reverse Flash, he often used Cavanagh’s Harrison Wells as a disguise, and most recently did so in last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

It’s a pretty delightful t-shirt, which showcases just one of the many, many characters that Cavanagh has portrayed over The Flash’s tenure. But what version can we expect in the upcoming fifth season?

“At the end of the year, and this year is no different, we get to this question,” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “This year, I was up there for the finale, and I sat down with Tom and we started sort of spitballing some possible new Wellses. The two of us came up with some good options, but I think we landed on one in particular that serves the story in season five really well and also gives Tom something new and fun to play.”

Outside of Cavanagh’s latest Wells, it sounds like The Flash fans have quite a lot of awesome stuff to look forward to.

“In the first episode… I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the first episode, two things happen that I’ve wanted to happen for five years.” Gustin explained to ComicBook.com. “One of them is a huge action sequence that is out of the comics, and I remember thinking when I read that ‘We’ll never be able to do that. Which sucks, because that’s so cool.’ And we’re doing it, yeah. We’re doing it in the first episode. And I’m really excited about it, because I know our visual effects guys are going to kill it, and what we shot was awesome.”

What do you think of Cavanagh’s Reverse Flash T-shirt? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.

