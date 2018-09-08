‘The Flash’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals First Glimpse of Cicada

The Flash family will have a new enemy to contend with in season 5 named Cicada, and fans got their first new glimpse at him in a new trailer.

The next villain for Flash and company is Cicada, and while Barry and Iris are ecstatic to meet their daughter from the future Nora West-Allen, her time traveling seems to have changed the timeline though, paving the way for Cicada to wreak havoc. As she says in the trailer, Cicada is an enemy that the Flash crew should have already beaten, but because of the changes, she caused this enemy is deadlier than ever and has become a serial killer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We only get brief glimpses of Cicada throughout the trailer, but we can see his weapon of choice is some sort of lightning bolt blade. It has some sort of energy around it, but we aren’t sure if it is due to the people he’s killed or if he has some sort of powers himself. He’s all about stealth though, blending into the shadows in one scene behind Joe, which is pretty ominous if you ask us.

You can check out the full trailer above.

Fans had speculated that Nora was actually Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future last season, but now that the secret is out in the open it gives the Flash team a chance to explore some avenues that will surprise comic fans.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the season finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 8p.m. ET on The CW.