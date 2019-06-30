The Flash: Season 6 Episode 2 Title Drops a Major “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Tease

Work on The Flash's sixth season is underway in Vancouver. In the past few days various members of The CW series' cast have taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes looks at the first table read for the season, including series star Grant Gustin. But with so many major things expected in The Flash's sixth season -- especially with the long-teased Crisis on Infinite Earths coming this fall, fans have been scouring these posts looking for any clue as to what is coming in those early episodes and that diligence may have paid off with the reveal of the title of the season's second episode -- and it's a major Crisis tease.

On Friday, Gustin shared a video to his Instagram story of the first table read with copies of the read through script visible on the table. While most major details were obscured, the title for episode 2 was visible, albeit hard to read. However, if you zoom in closely you can just make it out: "A Flash of The Lightning". Check out a screen capture from the story featuring the script below (and you can check out a closer look at the page here).

(Photo: Instagram/Grant Gustin)

For comic book fans, this title is a very, very big deal. In the 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths maxi-series, "A Flash of The Lightning" was the title to the story of issue #8 --the issue that saw Barry Allen/The Flash sacrifice himself, dying to save the universe. With the Arrowverse's adaptation of Crisis set to start in December, it would make sense that The Flash would start setting up for the event. After all, Crisis was first teased on The Flash during the series' first season and avoiding the event in which Barry disappears was a major plot element in Season 5.

That said, it would be a bold move to "kill" Barry so early in the season, especially since fans are already expecting that the big sacrifice in the Arrowverse when it comes to Crisis will be that of Arrow's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, not The Flash. It was revealed during that show's season finale earlier this year that Oliver had made a bargain with The Monitor during "Elseworlds" to spare Kara Danvers/Supergirl and Barry. That bargain means that Oliver has to work with The Monitor to save the universe, something that guarantees his death. The finale saw Oliver say goodbye to his wife, Felicity, and baby daughter Maya after just a few months of peace and domestic happiness far away from Star City.

As for the episode title spotted in Gustin's Instagram story, it's not impossible that it could still change before the season airs. As we've seen a few times before, episode titles sometimes change leading up to air, but even if it does change, it's still a tantalizing tease for what might be coming when The Flash returns for Season 6 this fall, and fans will be eager to find out more.

Season 6 of The Flash is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.