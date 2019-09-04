The Flash: Season 6 Photo Reveals Best Look Yet at New Costume

The Flash is back for another adventure in its upcoming sixth season, and it looks like that will involve some new duds. TVLine recently debuted exclusive looks at this fall’s new and returning television shows, including a new still from the show’s Season 6 premiere. In it, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) can be seen sporting his new costume, which was previously unveiled in a magazine spread back in July.

Barry’s new costume will come at a pretty tumultuous time for The Flash, as the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover looms ahead. Given the fact that the series has been teasing “Crisis” essentially since its inception, it will be interesting to see how the build-up to the event plays out.

“I can’t spoil too too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of tour first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

In the meantime, Team Flash will be dealing with a new foe in the form of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). A brilliant physician and former colleague of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Rosso’s attempt at rekindling their relationship quickly goes wrong, taking him on a dark path to become the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced.

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” Wallace explained in a previous interview. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.