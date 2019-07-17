The Flash: New Suit Revealed for Season 6

The Flash won’t be speeding back onto our television screens until later this fall, but fans of the series just got an awesome look at Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) newest costume. Gustin and the Arrowverse’s other stars were recently the subject of an Entertainment Weekly cover spread, which featured multiple photos of Gustin wearing his Season 6 ensemble. You can check out a photo of it below.

Check out Grant Gustin on @EW’s first monthly issue cover! Stream #TheFlash free only on The CW App, and check out the full story here: https://t.co/SnnoTgihoI pic.twitter.com/kRZP3goa8L — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) July 17, 2019

Perhaps the most notable new addition to the Season 6 suit is more gold piping, which is prominently featured alongside Barry’s arms, torso, and thighs. Outside of that, it’s hard to tell all of the ways that the costume really differs from its predecessor, but those details will surely be easier to spot once more photos from the season are released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for Barry Allen and his friends and family in Season 6, outside of that pretty massive “Crisis on Infinite Earths” tease in May’s season finale.

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

“It’s cool, though.” Gustin previously told us. “It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

What do you think of Barry Allen’s suit from The Flash Season 6? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.