The Flash Set Photos Reveal Return of Fan-Favorite DC Comics Villain

Production has begun on Season 9 of The Flash and thanks to new set photos, fans are getting their first glimpse of one of the villains Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will take on when The CW series returns in 2023. As shared on social media here, it appears that The Flash will take on Boomerang at some point in Season 9 of the Arrowverse series. Additional photos offer a few more details about the character appearance, and it appears to be a different version of Boomerang than what has previously appeared in the Arrowverse.

As Arrowverse fans may recall, Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang (played by Nick Tarabay, who appeared in Season 2 of DC's Stargirl as Eclipso) first appeared on Arrow — and was part of the two-part Flash vs. Arrow crossover in Arrow's third season. The character was last seen in the fifth season of Arrow where he was an ally of Prometheus. He was killed in the Season 5 finale, "Lian Yu" where he was killed, along with Malcolm Merlyn and some of Talia al Ghul's students when Malcolm stepped off of a landmine. Given that the previous version of Boomerang in the Arrowverse is dead — or at least was so pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths — it will be interesting to see how The Flash addresses the character, though some are already speculating that the series will bring in the character Owen Mercer, Harkness's son in comics.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flashhad been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

When does The Flash return with new episodes?

While fall television season is starting to get into full swing, fans have noticed that The Flash is not back just yet. In fact, the only DC television show currently airing on The CW is DC's Stargirl. The Flash, along with the new season of Superman & Lois, is set to return at midseason in early 2023.

What do you think about a new version of Boomerang appearing in the final season of The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!