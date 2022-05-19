The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Teases Planting the Seeds for Blackest Night

✖

One of the major stories of Season 8 of The Flash was the team's battle with Deathstorm, which saw Team Flash discover that Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) had seemingly returned and was feeding off people's grief as the Black Flame. That turned out to not exactly be the truth — while the team managed to resurrect Ronnie, it wasn't exactly their friend and instead was the terrifying entity, Deathstorm — but the story had many fans hoping that the series was using the story to tease their own take on a major DC Comics event, Blackest Night. That didn't exactly turn out to be the case, but fans might not want to give up all hope that the Arrowverse could be taking on the iconic storyline. Showrunner Eric Wallace says that he's trying to will it into existence and, if nothing else, is planting seeds for it to eventually come to fruition.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Wallace that there are many more Arrowverse stories to tell, and that he would like Blackest Night to be one of them, partly because he, too, is a fan.

"Who says that story is over? All I can say to you is there are many more Flash and Arrowverse stories to be told," Wallace said. "I don't know if you're aware of this, but I actually wrote a Blackest Night story. I wrote Power of Shazam 48. That's where the Black Lantern Osiris comes back and all that good stuff. There's a reason I'm talking about Blackest Night I'm trying to will it into existence. Now, I don't know if I'll be able to, because that would require a full-on crossover and many more millions of dollars than our show has. However, you got to start somewhere. And remember, I'm a fan first. I love Blackest Night So, to me, hopefully I've opened a door that eventually we'll get to walk through. I know we have a ninth season and there's kind of a plan in place, but we may still be in COVID protocols, which means no crossovers, which means we couldn't do a story as big as Blackest Night. But I could certainly plant the seeds and try to will it into existence, because I want to see it, too."

Given that most of the Arrowverse shows have come to an end, it would be interesting to see how The Flash would execute a Blackest Night event, but Wallace also said that the story has already served to be a major tonal influence for Season 8 and its more horror leanings.

"I consider Blackest Night, the comic book storyline, to be in my opinion a horror comic book storyline done with superheroes. And to me that's the perfect… that's my sweet spot. That's perfect," Wallace said. "And I knew this was going to be a season of horror, a season of more horror because I wanted to put Team Flash through kind of the ultimate ringer, and I felt like horror was the best way to do that."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

