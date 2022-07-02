The Flash Showrunner Says No Spinoff Series Currently in the Works

The CW's The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series, having just ended its eighth season earlier this week and with a Season 9 on the way next year. It's also one of the network's few remaining DC Comics inspired series. DC's Stargirl will debut its third season this fall, and Superman & Lois just completed their second season (as well as revealed that its stories take place on a separate Earth from The Flash). Add to that the idea that The Flash's Season 8 finale was originally set up to function as a series finale had a renewal not come through, and many fans have wondered what the future of the series and its characters might be. However, while some of have been hopeful that part of The Flash's future might include spinoffs, series showrunner Eric Wallace says he's just focused on The Flash and the season ahead.

Speaking with Deadline, Wallace said that spinoffs aren't something he's thinking about at the moment, but that if fans want to see one, they should probably let the network know.

"No, because you don't really start looking at spinoffs until you think you're not coming back, and I'm not thinking that way," Wallace said when asked if there were any spinoffs in consideration. "Now, having said that, obviously … we've introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons … I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spinoff, you should write to The CW. But I'm going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else."

As for characters fans might want to see in a spinoff, the introductions of Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora West Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) have both been very popular with fans and a god number of said fans have expressed online that they'd be interested in seeing their story play out in 2049. This is especially the case after the recent Earth-Prime comic series that is considered canon to the television shows. That series, in part, saw Bart and Nora dealing with a major threat in the future — as well as teased the potential return of a major villain in the show's upcoming Season 9, Bloodwork. While Wallace wouldn't directly confirm that Bloodwork would return in Season 9, he did tell ComicBook.com that the comics are, indeed, canon. He also explained that one of the big bads next season would have ties to that flash to the future we saw at the end of Season 8.

"I can tell you this. I guess you've seen one of the big bads for next year, haven't you? We showed you right there at the end I'll let you figure it out," Wallace said. "I would say if you're a deep, insanely comic-nerdy person and you do all your research, you probably have at least an idea of what's coming. But that's okay if you don't, because you want the audience to be surprised and that's something to look forward to. But we'll continue our graphic novel format next year. There'll be at least two big bads. I don't know how many episodes I have next year, so I don't know how many I can fit in, but at least one of those graphic novels will center around that crystal you see at the end of this episode."

He added, "I will say this because I don't like to give away spoilers. The comic books are canon so whatever they tell you must be the truth. In correlation to that, me, and Sendhil [Ramamurthy] were talking about tennis a couple of months ago. We both love tennis and Wimbledon. So, who knows what Season 9 could bring? Wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

The Flash will return for Season 9 in 2023.