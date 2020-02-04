The Flash Showrunner Teases New Mystery With Nash Wells

When The Flash comes back from its post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” break tomorrow, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) will still be on hand — seemingly now the only version of Harrison Wells available from this point forward, given that the multiverse is no longer accessible to Earth-Prime following the events of the Crisis. But what is his fate going to be, since all of Earth’s heroes know that he was also Pariah, the one who awoke the Anti-Monitor and, as far as they are concerned, is responsible for the deaths of Oliver Queen and countless other souls all throughout the multiverse?

That remains to be seen, but The Flash producers are promising that there’s still something coming up for Nash post-Pariah. And, yeah, we’re going to start seeing what that “something” is pretty quick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nash is still around, but the question is why is Nash still around?” showrunner Eric Wallace teased in an interview with TVLine. “That’s a mystery that gets pretty crazy pretty fast, all through the back half.”

You can check the official synopsis for “Marathon,” tomorrow’s midseason premiere of The Flash, out below.

“Marathon” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett.

Following the events of “Crisis,” Barry is expected to take on more of a leadership role among Earth Prime’s heroes; at the conclusion of the Crisis, he donated the STAR Labs building that they used as a Hall of Justice during “Invasion!” to house a new alliance of heroes that is suspiciously similar to the Justice League of America, including Barry himself alongside Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). This likely sets up not just the League but also a structure for future crossovers, since that means there is one representative from each of the confirmed superhero series that will be on The CW next season (and two from Supergirl).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Marathon” will premiere on February 4. You can get caught up on The Flash as well as on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on the CW’s app and CW Seed.